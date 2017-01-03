Obituary: Barbara Anne Winston

Barbara Anne Winston nee Plemons, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on December 2016 from the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barbara was born in Shelton, Washington on September 29, 1934 and was one of six children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie H. and Garnet Mae Plemons, and four siblings: Margaret, Gwen, Lonnie Jr. (Sonny), and Jean.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Warren, her children, Tim and Carol Winston and Dana and Jim Keller, as well as her beloved grandkids, Meg (Silas), Jason (Lizzie), Jill, Brad, and AJ. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Keith Steele.

After attending college at Central Washington, Barbara and Warren married and moved to West Seattle. For over 33 years, she was a much loved elementary school teacher, with her longest stints at Highland Park, Arbor Heights, and Roxhill. She was passionate about teaching and many times provided her “kids” with food, clothing and school supplies.

After retiring, she had a second career at Working Solutions, providing child care resources for Seattle-area parents, and a third “career” working for Princess Cruises checking in travelers—a part-time job she and Warren enjoyed together.

Barbara enjoyed traveling, including several cruises and a trip to Europe. The last trip she was able to make was to her granddaughter, Meg’s, wedding in Rochester, New York in July 2014—a wonderful occasion with all of our family together. In 2011, Barbara and Warren moved to Peoria, Arizona and enjoyed living at Westbrook Village—an active retirement community—where she loved to look out at the green golf course and watch the golfers, but she never stopped missing her beautiful Seattle.

There will be no memorial. Cards can be sent to 6843 E Joan de Arc Ave, Scottsdale, AZ, 85254. Please no flowers. Donations can be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.