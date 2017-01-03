State Police find 108 bags of heroin in traffic stop

State Police arrested and charged a Bridgeport man with the possession of 108 bags of heroin during an attempt to monitor speeding along Route 8 in Shelton.

Joshua Smith, 24, of Bridgeport was arrested by State Police and charged with reckless driving, illegal sale of drugs by a non-drug-dependent person, and possession of narcotics on Jan. 2.

Monday, Jan. 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m. State Police Troop I, Bethany, was conducting speed enforcement in the Route 8 South area in Shelton when they allegedly stopped Smith for driving a vehicle clocked at 96 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

Police reported that Smith was driving a rental vehicle with Florida registration plates. It was reported that Smith wasn’t on the rental agreement.

According to the report sent out by Kelly Grant of the State Police’s Public Information Office, when the police stopped Smith he was seen making quick movements with his hands as the Troopers approached his vehicle.

It was then discovered that Smith was in possession of two cell phones and was then asked to step out of the vehicle. The troopers then searched the area Taft was seen making quick movements.

While the troopers conducted their search they discovered Smith was in possession of one ounce of heroin divided into 104 bags of suspected heroin, as well as 3.9 grans of suspected crack cocaine with a “large sum of cash.”

Smith was released after posting a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby court Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m.