Shelton Herald

Obituary: Thaddeus “Ted” Iracki, 73, of Stratford

By HAN Network on January 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Thaddeus “Ted” Iracki, 73, of Stratford, designer draftsman, husband of Margaret “Peggy” Kelleher, died Jan. 1, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Nanticoke, Pa., to the late Jean and Thaddeus Iracki Sr.; U.S. Air National Guard, Vietnam War.

Besides his wife, survivors include daughters, Patricia Bissett and spouse, Michael of York, Pa., Karen Kellogg and spouse, Kevin of Shelton, and four grandsons.

Calling hours: Friday, Jan. 6, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford. Graveside burial: Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. A memorial service and reception will follow at 11 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Devon, 80 Ormond Street, Milford.

Memorial contributions: Stratford EMS or St. Vincent’s Swim Across the Sound.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Mary Dolores Marranzino Roberto, 90, of Trumbull
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress