Obituary: Thaddeus “Ted” Iracki, 73, of Stratford

Thaddeus “Ted” Iracki, 73, of Stratford, designer draftsman, husband of Margaret “Peggy” Kelleher, died Jan. 1, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Nanticoke, Pa., to the late Jean and Thaddeus Iracki Sr.; U.S. Air National Guard, Vietnam War.

Besides his wife, survivors include daughters, Patricia Bissett and spouse, Michael of York, Pa., Karen Kellogg and spouse, Kevin of Shelton, and four grandsons.

Calling hours: Friday, Jan. 6, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford. Graveside burial: Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. A memorial service and reception will follow at 11 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Devon, 80 Ormond Street, Milford.

Memorial contributions: Stratford EMS or St. Vincent’s Swim Across the Sound.