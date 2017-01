The Marine Corps League (MCL), Housatonic Detachment #1129, will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m., in the Stratford VFW Post #9460 building, 100 Veteran’s Blvd. (across from the Stratford Home Depot).

Retired veterans and reservists of all the Armed Forces are welcome to become members.

For membership information, come to a meeting as a guest, or call Mike Donegan at 203-375-2460.