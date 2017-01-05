Shelton Herald

Obituary: Mary-Elizabeth Grady Cohn, Ph.D., 76

By Shelton Herald on January 5, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Mary-Elizabeth Grady Cohn, Ph.D., 76, died on December 20, 2016 in San Jose, California with family at her bedside.

She was born in Connecticut and was a longtime resident of Stamford before moving to Florida with her late husband, Robert H. Cohn of Stamford.

She is survived by three nieces and a nephew, Susan Stanulis, Charlotte Grady, Carl Grady and Pauline Linhoss; and a cousin, James Cullen.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kids Wish Network, or Smile Train, or Hospice of the Palm Beaches (Delray Beach Florida).

