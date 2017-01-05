New Year, new habits

As we begin the year 2017 many people have also begun to pursue their set of New Year’s resolutions. Whether your resolution for the year is to eat more healthy or exercise more, one key to accomplishing them is holding yourself accountable.

Once you understand that no one can do your resolutions for you, the better off you’ll be and the closer you are to reaching your goals.

Another big part of reaching any of your new goals is setting short term goals that will put you that much closer to what you ultimately hope to achieve.

If one of your goals is to exercise more, one way to do that is when you first begin, start by going to the gym twice a week. Although exercising twice a week may not give you the exact results you want, at least it will get you in the habit of working out on a schedule.

After a month or so of working out twice a week, maybe you could decide to kick it up a notch and go three times a week. As time goes on, you can increase or increase the difficulty of your workout regiment until you begin to see the results that you want.

The importance of setting those short term goals is vital towards accomplishing your long term goals because they help to give you momentum, build confidence, and it’s a way of dividing your task to make it more manageable. You must make your longterm goals a priority by making your short term goals a part of your schedule.

While you set and achieve goals for yourself it’s very important to be realistic.

That’s not to say don’t challenge yourself, but one of the worst things you can do when trying to accomplish something is set yourself up to fail by setting unrealistic goals.

For example, if you would like to eat healthier maybe instead of becoming a vegan cold turkey, you focus on cutting out key things that are not healthy for you. During the first few weeks of working on eating more healthy, you can cut make it a point to drink at least a gallon of water a day or try not drinking soda or other sugary drinks.

As drinking water becomes more of a habit you can kick it up a notch by not eating junk foods or no longer eating right before you go to sleep.

The progress you make in each area of your diet will help you build the discipline you need to reach your ultimate goal of eating more healthy and after doing more of your own research you may be able to find other techniques that work for you.

Each day is a new opportunity to reach your goals. If you don’t reach your goals today, ask yourself if there’s anything you could’ve done or can do tomorrow to put you closer to your goals?