Obituary: Nancy Ann Beaudin Veneruso, 79, of Monroe

Nancy Ann Beaudin Veneruso, 79, of Monroe, wife of Ralph A Veneruso Sr., died Jan. 3.

Born in Bridgeport on Jan. 20, 1937, daughter of the late Arthur and Irene Standish Beaudin.

Besides her husband, survivors include six children, Kimberly Koch and her husband, John of Shelton, Guy Veneruso and his wife, Rebecca of Monroe, Ralph Veneruso Jr. of Monroe, Suzanne Provenzano and her husband, Mark of Trumbull, Julie Dorsey and her husband, James of Shelton and Jennifer Crisanti and her husband, Ron of Derby, daughter-in-law, Felicia Veneruso of Westport, brothers-in-law, Frank Tamburrino of New York and Dr. Ciro Veneruso of Shelton, 17 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews, and her dog.

Also predeceased by son, Christopher Veneruso Sr., a sister, Beverly Tamburrino, and her dog.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.