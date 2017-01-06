Shelton Herald

Martin Luther King Day closing schedule

By Shelton Herald on January 6, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Paul J. DiMauro, Director of Public Works announced today that the city yard will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Shelton Transfer Station will be open regular hours (7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) There will be no change in the trash and recycling collections.

Related posts:

  1. Caregiver guidance to be offered at Shelton meeting
  2. Shelton High School Students Succeed at Yale Physics Olympics
  3. Former SHS student hacked school’s computer system
  4. Library notes
Previous Post Live at 12: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 6
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress