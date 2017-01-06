Martin Luther King Day closing schedule

Paul J. DiMauro, Director of Public Works announced today that the city yard will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Shelton Transfer Station will be open regular hours (7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) There will be no change in the trash and recycling collections.
Paul J. DiMauro, Director of Public Works announced today that the city yard will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement