Boys basketball: Unbeaten Shelton tops North Haven

The Shelton Gaels scored a 62-58 victory over host North Haven in an SCC boys basketball contest on Friday.

“A lot of teams think we’re just Stock (Jeff Stochmal), but we obviously have a lot of players that can score,” Shelton coach Brian Gardiner said after his team improved to 6-0.

“That’s why we’re where we’re at because we’re a good team not just one player. Teams are starting to focus in on him, so everyone else has to step up and make his life a little bit easier.”

Brian Berritto led the Gaels with 23 points. Stockmal added 20 and David Berritto scored 10.

Tom Myjak and Jack Steinman each led the Indians with 14 points. Preston Young added 12 points.

Shelton, led by David Berritto’s eight points, took a 16-12 into the second quarter.

After Young made two free throws, Stockmal went for the layup and was fouled, making the shot for a three-point play.

North Haven answered with an 11-0 run, led by Steinman and a Myjak three-pointer, for a 27-20 lead.

The Gaels then took a timeout with 3:55 to play before the half. Shelton responded with a Stockmal layup and a Brian Berritto 3-pointer to jumpstart a 15-2 run.

Stockmal and Ryan Murphy each hit long-range baskets to cap off the run and give the Gaels a 35-29 lead going into the half.

Shelton kept things going into the third quarter, with layups from Stockmal and Matt Hunyadi.

Stockmal then completed his second three-point play to give Shelton a 42-29 lead.

The Indians answered with nine straight points, before Brian Berritto buried a 3-pointer.

North Haven kept rolling with six more points, but Murphy’s layup made it a 47-43 game.

The Indians answered with five straight points from Steinman to take the lead 48-47.

Stockmal countered with a layup and Shelton led 49-48 after three.

“We did not play very well on the defensive end,” Gardiner said. “Ten of their points in the first half were off of second-chance baskets, we just weren’t doing the little things.

“These guys have to understand that when you’re undefeated, everyone is gunning for you.

“We’re used to being the hunter, now we’re the hunted and they have to get in that mentality. I think they were looking ahead a little bit and we were lucky to win.”

North Haven’s Tom Dodge started the fourth with a three. Brian Berritto answered with a three of his own to take back the lead.

Scoring went back and forth, before Myjak’s layup cut the Shelton lead to 60-58 with one minute to play.

Brian Berritto made one of two free throws, and on the next Indians’ possession Stockmal got the steal and was fouled.

Stockmal hit one-of-two from the line to close out the win.