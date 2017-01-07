Sound Off on Politics: Jerry Bloom tells all in upcoming forum Jan. 9

HFFC’s Sound Off, a forum for the presentation of views, will be held Monday night Jan. 9 to discuss Shelton resident Jerry Bloom’s experience with the controversial Winter Solstice sign on the Huntington Green.

The episode will feature a variety of topics including: politics, what happened with the sign, why it happened, and what’s likely to happen in the future.

“Seems like we are in a new political world, and we want to sink our teeth into it and share ideas.” said a spokesman for the Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County.

The forum will be composed of five other HFFC representatives who are also given up to ten minutes to present a topic of their own. The list of presenters are as follows: Jerry Bloom,Manny Ratafia, Betsy DeVos or Cruella DeVille, Cary Shaw, Paul Cantor, and Brandon Bisceglia.

With time of course to question, comment, and discuss.

The free event is open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Silver Star Diner at 210 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk. Food and drink are available for purchase from the diner.

The Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County, Connecticut, espouses Reason and Compassion, seeks to promote Humanism and freethought in our community. It meets on the second Monday of each month, with speakers, discussion, and social time. Learn more at meetup.com/HFFCCT.