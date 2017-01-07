Crosby Commons wins Assisted Living Association Award

The Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA) recently announced Crosby Commons as their annual award winners for 2016.

This trade association, formed in 1995, has served to promote and support assisted living providers through education, programming and newsletters, legislative and public policy advocacy, and assessment of organizational best practices. Each year, CALA chooses various assisted living organizations to receive awards based on their exemplary practices, programs or individuals.

This year, CALA has awarded Crosby Commons, an independent and assisted living community located on the Wesley Village campus in Shelton with the Best Practices Award for Managed Residential Services in the Activities category. Crosby Commons was selected for this prestigious award for their “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” program where 15 Shelton police officers visited the campus for a lunch hosted by the community’s residents. They shared laughs, stories, smiles and handshakes before the officers each left with a “Law Enforcement Survival Kit”, made by the residents of Crosby Commons, consisting of candy and messages of encouragement.

Crosby Commons is owned and operated by United Methodist Homes (UMH), a local, mission-based, not-for-profit organization based in Shelton, CT. In addition to Crosby Commons’ award, UMH was also the recipient of the 2016 CALA Best Practices Award in Marketing for their Online Caregiver Link as well as the Staff Recruitment and Retention Award for their Supervisor Training Program.

For more information about the award-winning community of Crosby Commons, call 203-225-5024 or visit their website at www.crosbycommons.org. For information about UMH, visit www.umh.org.