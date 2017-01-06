Perillo & McGorty sworn in, receive committee assignments

State Representatives Jason Perillo (R-113) and Ben McGorty (R-122) were sworn in to new terms in the State House of Representatives as the legislature began its 2017 session, and have received their committee assignments.

Perillo will return as a Republican Whip, while serving on several key legislative committee including the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, which has jurisdiction over all matters relating to finance, revenue, capital bonding, fees and taxation. He will also serve on the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee, which reviews appointments to key state posts by the governor and the legislature, and will return to the Public Health Committee which acts on all programs and matters relating to the Department of Public Health; the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Department of Developmental Services; the Office of Health Care Access; in addition to emergency medical services, licensing boards within the Department of Public Health, nursing homes, food and drug purity, controlled substances, and the treatment of substance abuse.

“The coming legislative session offers many challenges and opportunities as our state faces a large budget deficit under poor fiscal management,” said Perillo. “I look forward to tackling the many significant challenges facing our state in this new legislative session.”

McGorty will serve on the Environment Committee, which oversees all matters relating to the Department of Environmental Protection, including conservation, recreation, pollution control, fisheries and game, state parks and forests, water resources and flood and erosion control; and all matters relating to the Department of Agriculture, including farming, dairy products and domestic animals. In addition, he will serve on the legislature’s Judiciary Committee which oversees matters relating to courts, judicial procedures, and criminal law, as well as all reviews all judicial nominees, and the Transportation Committee, which handles all matters relating to the Department of Transportation, including highways and bridges, navigation, aeronautics, mass transit and railroads; and to the State Traffic Commission and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“I am pleased to return to the capitol and begin the tough work ahead of us as we begin the committee process,” said McGorty. “Our state is continuing down the wrong economic path under this administration, and I intend to do all I can to change that direction, and help return Connecticut to the prosperous state it should be.”

Perillo and McGorty return this year to a House of Representatives with greater partisan parity with 72 Republicans and 79 Democrats following the 2016 election.