Obituary: Theresa Rose Iannello Pisanelli, age 51, of Shelton

Theresa Rose Iannello Pisanelli, age 51, of Shelton, loving and devoted wife of Brian Pisanelli, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

Born on March 3, 1965 in Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late, Salvatore and Mildred Iannello.

Theresa earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Farmingdale State College, Farmingdale, NY.

Theresa’s life began the day she met Brian. Together they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family and friends. Her greatest joy was being with her daughter Gracie, spending time building memories.

She loved and lived life to the fullest. Her friends describe her as loving, caring, energetic, witty and fun. Theresa was passionate about her job at Save the Children where she spent 20 years, helping to improve the lives of children around the world. She was also instrumental in working with the entertainment industry. As a devoted Catholic, she gave tirelessly of her time to the organizations closest to her heart including the Daughters of Charity and the Diocese of Bridgeport. She gave selflessly to those around her.

In addition to her loving husband of 15 years, Brian, she is survived by her cherished and adored daughter, Grace E. Pisanelli. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Michael A. Iannello. She is also survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Kathryn Pisanelli of Shelton, mother-in-law Carol Pisanelli, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Deean Davila and her husband Luis Sr., Jill Pisanelli, Stacy Pisanelli and Frank Pisanelli Jr., as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends, and Bill Haber who she loved as a Father.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Patrick’s Church, 851 North Avenue, Bridgeport, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a fund established for Grace Pisanelli’s education. Contributions can be made to Grace Pisanelli, c/o Bridgeport Police Federal Credit Union, 3590 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.

