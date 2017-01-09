Boys swim: Shelton tops North Haven

Shelton High’s boys swim team improved to 5-0 with a 96-68 victory over North Haven on Friday at the Shelton Community Center.

Shelton is next in action on Tuesday vs. Fairfield Prep.

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Chavez, Wronski, Marciano, Richard) 1:50.95, 2) North Haven, 3) Shelton (Caccam, Cristiano, Rojo, Musante)

200 Freestyle: 1) Will McCleery (NH) 2:02.25, 2) Marc Maleri (S), 3) Albion Koleci (NH)

200 IM: 1) Reid Chavez (S) 2:10.52, 2) Matt Cristiano (S), 3) Carlo Frunzio (NH)

50 Freestyle: 1) John Stoeffler (NH) 24.60, 2) Matt Richard (S), 3) Sebastian Musante (S)

100 Butterfly: 1) Kevin Powers (NH) 1:07.17, 2) Albion Koleci (NH), 3) Matt Balcerzak (S)

100 Freestyle: 1) Hunter Wronski (S) 53.81, 2) John Stoeffler (NH), 3) Matt Richard (S)

500 Freestyle: 1) Reid Chavez (S) 5:06.73, 2) Will McCleery (NH) 3) Matt Cristiano (S)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Wronski, Maleri, Richard, Chavez) 1:38.97, 2) North Haven, 3) Shelton (Balcerzak, Callinan, Jain, Piscitielli)

100 Backstroke: 1) Jack Marciano (S) 1:03.93, 2) Sebastian Musante (S), 3) John Hildebrant (NH)

100 Breaststroke: 1) Hunter Wronski (S) 1:07.15, 2) Marc Maleri (S), 3) Riley Powell (NH)

400 Free Relay: 1) North Haven 3:50.93. (Shelton swam exhibition)