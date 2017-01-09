Common Bond Market’s Beer & Snack event Jan. 29

The Common Bond Market, located at 40 Huntington St. in Shelton will be host its second annual Beer & Snack Super Bowl Tasting Event on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 12-4 p.m. This party style event will showcase some of the Common Bond Market’s favorite products for attendees to taste and purchase in preparation for their Super Bowl parties the following week.

Some of the featured demonstrations will be Owl’s Brew Radler Beer, Spiked Seltzer, Two Roads Brewery, Lesser Evil snacks, Nature’s Path Que Pasa Chips, Owl’s Brew seltzer mixes , Plucked Salsa, Revi’s Mediterranean Cuisine, Ripe juices, Shpickles pickles, Superkrauts sauerkraut, and Common Bond Market’s own kitchen creations. Other samples available for tasting include Abraham’s Hummus, Brad’s Organic salsa, Garden of Eatin’ chips, GH Cretors popcorn, Hi I’m Skinny snacks, Hoardable Hot Sauce, Sound Tea, Vermont Smoke & Cure meats, and Vuka Energy Drink.

The event will feature demonstrations, refreshments, samples, discounts, raffle prizes, and giveaways. The event is free to attend, family friendly, and open to the public. Must be over 21 to try alcohol samples.

For more information contact Dan Moran at 1-203-513-8200 or email at [email protected]