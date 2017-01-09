On Jan. 2 at 5:46 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a public service call at #58 Saginaw Trail. One engine responded.

On Jan. 2 at 7:12 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a brush fire on Yutaka Trail. Firefighters found a bonfire in the rear of #112. Four engines responded.

On Jan. 3 at 7:54 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 11 and 12. Two engines and one rescue truck responded.

On Jan. 3 at 1:19 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Walgreens at #700 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. The alarm was accidentally transmitted by worker repairing a roof top heating unit. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On Jan. 3 at 6:50 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a truck fire at the Winter Brothers Transfer Station #46 Oliver Terrace. Firefighters arrived and extinguished a fire in the cab of a dump truck. Two engines and one rescue truck responded.

On Jan. 4 at 3:49 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a carbon monoxide detector sounding at #10 Beverly Drive. One engine responded.

On Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a public service call at #382 Woodridge Road. One engine responded.

On Jan. 6 at 4:50 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a garbage truck with its load on fire on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. Upon arrival firefighters found the load not on fire, but a piece of cardboard had fallen from the truck and was ignited by the truck’s exhaust. The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived. Two engines responded.

On Jan. 6 at 8:49 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #265 East Village Road. There was no fire. One engine responded.

On Jan. 6 at 2:45 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Inline Plastics building at #470 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. A malfunction in a sprinkler alarm was the cause. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Jan. 6 at 3:58 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded back to a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Inline Plastics building at #470 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. A malfunction in a sprinkler alarm was the cause. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Jan. 8 at 12:15 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 and 4 were dispatched to River Road in the area of Murphy’s Lane for the reported motor vehicle accident. Units arrived to find a two car head on collision with extrication of victims required. The crew of engine 42 removed the driver’s door to one of the vehicles to gain access to the patient. Two patients were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Engine 24, squad one, car five and Shelton EMS were on the scene.

On Jan. 9 at 4:32 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a carbon monoxide detector sounding at #9 Blackberry Lane. One engine and one ladder truck responded.