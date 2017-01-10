Shelton Herald

Obituary: Anthony Dinice, 90, of Shelton

Anthony Dinice, 90, of Shelton, employed for many years at B.F Goodrich, Valley Bowl and Bridgeport Metal Goods, husband of Regina (Ellsworth) Dinice, died Jan. 8, at Griffin Hospital.

Born in Paterson, N.J. on Nov. 7, 1926, son of the late Benjamin and Rose (Barbarisi) Dinice; veteran U.S. Army/Air Corp serving during World War II.

Also survived by daughters, Kathy Dinice-Allen (Lester) of Branford, Suzanne Dinice-Tomasko (Paul) of Bethany, Rose Dinice (fiancé Lou Santella and his son, best buddy, L.J.) of Shelton, and son, Edward Dinice (Julie) of Terryville, three grandchildren, two stepgranddaughters, brother, Benjamin Dinice (Irene) of Wallingford, sister, RoseMarie Dinice of Seymour and several nieces and nephews.  

Also predeceased by a brother, Paul Dinice (Mary) of Derby.  

Calling hours: Thursday, Jan. 12, 9:30-11 a.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Services: Thursday, 11 a.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Griffin Hospital, 100 Division St. Derby, CT 06418.

