Shelton Public Schools have scheduled times for the registration of 2017-18 kindergarten school year.

The dates are:

Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3.

Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1.

Registration is by appointment only on those days. Parents should contact their neighborhood elementary school to schedule an appointment. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2018.

For more information, visit: www.sheltonpublicschools.org