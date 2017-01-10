Shelton Herald

Shelter Ridge decision delayed, again

By Aaron Berkowitz on January 10, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The much anticipated Towne Center at Shelter Ridge a.k.a the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12 was canceled and rescheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in city hall.

According to P&Z Administrator Rick Schultz, the decision to push the commission’s meeting back another week was for several reasons. Schultz said both commissioners Anthony Pagoda and Elaine Matto were unavailable for the meeting, the recording secretary for the commission was in New Jersey for a family emergency and there were alerts sent out for possible inclement weather.

The decision to reschedule came as a surprise to Commissioner Jimmy Tickey because the P&Z commission has alternates available to fill in for those who are unable to attend. Tickey said he was not a part of the decision process.

