Celebrity Night to feature Yankee John Flaherty

By Trumbull Times on January 11, 2017 in High School Sports, Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Orcutt Club will hold its First annual Celebrity Night at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Port 5 Naval Veterans Hall on 69 Brewster St. in Bridgeport.

The Guest of Honor will be John “Flash” Flaherty, former New York Yankee catcher and current YES Network analyst for the Yankees.

A special guest will be Willie Upshaw, former manager of the Trumbull Blue Jay and Bridgeport Bluefish.

The Orcutt Club, marking 129 years of service to the community, will also honor former Club alumni sports stars: Eddie Cornwall (Harding High), Laverne Gaskins (Bullard-Havens Tech), Wes Matthews (Harding High, two-time NBA champion) and Jim Kish (Harding High coach).

A donation of $40 includes a complete porketta dinner and one complimentary drink.

For tickets and information about sponsorship opportunities, call Executive Director Bob Keeley at 203-913-2373 or 203-384-1251.

