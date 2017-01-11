Elizabeth Mary “Betty” Badarick Burns, wife of James F. Burns of Seymour, died Jan. 10.

Born on April 15, 1929, in Stamford to the late Michael and Matrona Badarick, where she lived before moving to Ansonia to raise her family.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, Thomas John Burns (Mary Ellen) of Newborn, Ga., James Frederick Burns (Nancy) of Shelton, Patricia Jean Biga (Stanley) of Orange, Melanie Ann Gramesty (John) of Oxford, and Robert Michael Burns of Somers, six grandchildren, a great-grandson, many nieces and nephews, sister, Anne Zuraw of Ansonia, sisters-in-law, Kay Badarick of The Villages, Fla., Stella Burns of Stamford, and Joyce Barney of Stamford.

Also predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Alicia Stanton Burns; brothers, Michael and Peter Badarick; sisters, Mary Badarick, Millie DiMauro (Zoddie), Tillie Student (Michael), Helen Skodien (Walter), Janice Dorus (James) and brothers-in-law, Nicholas Zuraw and Robert Gordon Burns.

Services: Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Ansonia. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Calling hours: Friday, Jan. 13, 4-7 p.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia.

Memorial contributions: Holy Rosary Choir or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.