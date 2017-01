The Notre Dame of West Haven boys basketball team beat Shelton High, 96-55, on Wednesday night at Murray Gymnasium.

Tremont Waters poured in a game-high 32 points for the Green Knights (6-0), while Jelanni White added 14, Mike Brooks 13 and Tim Dawson 12.

For Shelton (6-2), Jeff Stockmal had 15 points and Ryan Murphy chipped in with 10.