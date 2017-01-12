Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Thursday, January 12, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Donald breakdown Wednesday night’s girls hockey game between New Canaan and Greenwich, congratulate a pair of FCIAC coaches who were named XC coaches of the year. Plus a preview of tomorrow night’s FCIAC Championship rematch between Westhill and Danbury.

Frank and Don start Thursday’s show looking back at Wednesday night’s FCIAC showdown between the top two teams in the FCIAC for girls Ice Hockey. The two breakdown highlights from New Canaan and Greenwich’s 2-2 tie and look at the updated standings and the Cardinals hot start to the season.