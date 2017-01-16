Shelton Herald

Word of the Week #19

By Shelton Herald on January 16, 2017

This week’s Word of the Week is “Insight”–noun

  1. an instance of apprehending the true nature of a thing, especially through intuitive understanding: an insight into 18th-century life.
  1. penetrating mental vision or discernment; faculty of seeing into inner character or underlying truth.
  1. Psychology.
  1. an understanding of relationships that sheds light on or helps solve a problem.
  1. (in psychotherapy) the recognition of sources of emotional difficulty.
  1. an understanding of the motivational forces behind one’s actions,thoughts, or behavior; self-knowledge.

