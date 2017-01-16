Word of the Week #19

This week’s Word of the Week is “Insight”–noun
- an instance of apprehending the true nature of a thing, especially through intuitive understanding: an insight into 18th-century life.
- penetrating mental vision or discernment; faculty of seeing into inner character or underlying truth.
- Psychology.
- an understanding of relationships that sheds light on or helps solve a problem.
- (in psychotherapy) the recognition of sources of emotional difficulty.
- an understanding of the motivational forces behind one’s actions,thoughts, or behavior; self-knowledge.