Word of the Week #19

an understanding of the motivational forces behind one’s actions,thoughts, or behavior; self-knowledge.

(in psychotherapy) the recognition of sources of emotional difficulty.

an understanding of relationships that sheds light on or helps solve a problem.

penetrating mental vision or discernment; faculty of seeing into inner character or underlying truth.

an instance of apprehending the true nature of a thing, especially through intuitive understanding: an insight into 18th-century life.

This week’s Word of the Week is “Insight”–noun

