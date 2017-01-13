Jeff Stockmal scores 1,000th in OT win

Senior guard Jeff Stockmal scored 29 points on Friday night, including the 1,000th of his high school career, in leading Shelton High to a 68-59 overtime win over Southern Connecticut Conference Oronoque Division opponent East Haven in Shelton.

Stockmal’s second field-goal of the game, a 3-pointer, put him in the elite club. He became only the sixth player in Shelton history to score 1,000 points.

It was the third overtime win this season for the Gaels who improved their record to 7-2. Shelton is 1-2 in the Oronoque Division. East Haven dropped to 1-6 and 0-2.

Shelton outscored the Yellow Jackets 23-14 in the third quarter to take a 45-40 lead. Shelton trailed 26-22 at halftime.

A basket at the buzzer by East Haven’s Ed Popolizio (26 points) tied the game at 57-all and sent it into overtime.

Stockmal hit a three, his fourth of the night, early in the four-minute session, giving Shelton a 60-57 lead.

Armando Martinez came off the bench to score 11 points for the Gaels. David Wells scored 10.

“This was a great win for us,” said Shelton coach Brian Gardiner. “We were finishing off a very grueling week (with earlier losses to Wilbur Cross and Notre Dame-West Haven). Sometimes you can take a team with a losing record a little too lightly. But we were able to overcome that and get the win.”