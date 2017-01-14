Shelton man dies in early morning commercial fire

One Shelton man died in an early morning fire on Hull Street, Saturday morning Jan. 14.

At approximately 5 A.M., the Shelton Police Department received several 911 calls reporting that the commercial building at 33 Hull Street in Shelton was engulfed in flames.

When Shelton Police, Fire and EMS responded they found that the fourth floor of the building was fully engulfed in flames.

A Shelton man, later identified as Randol Rios, 69, was discovered at the foot of the building badly burned and injured.

Detectives discovered that Rios was an employee of Machine Builders of New England that occupied the fourth floor of the building. Early on in the Detective’s investigation, it was revealed that Rios had jumped from a fourth floor window to escape the fire. Rios was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Shelton Firefighter was also injured fighting the fire and was transported to the hospital where he was treated for injuries and released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Shelton Police Department, Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office and the Connecticut Fire Marshal’s Office.