Shelton Herald

Shelton man dies in early morning commercial fire

By Shelton Herald on January 14, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

One Shelton man died in an early morning fire on Hull Street, Saturday morning Jan. 14.

At approximately 5 A.M., the Shelton Police Department received several 911 calls reporting that the commercial building at 33 Hull Street in Shelton was engulfed in flames.

When Shelton Police, Fire and EMS responded they found that the fourth floor of the building was fully engulfed in flames.

A Shelton man, later identified as Randol Rios, 69, was discovered at the foot of the building badly burned and injured.

Detectives discovered that Rios was an employee of Machine Builders of New England that occupied the fourth floor of the building. Early on in the Detective’s investigation, it was revealed that Rios had jumped from a fourth floor window to escape the fire. Rios was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Shelton Firefighter was also injured fighting the fire and was transported to the hospital where he was treated for injuries and released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Shelton Police Department, Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office and the Connecticut Fire Marshal’s Office.

Related posts:

  1. Fire log
  2. Crime log
  3. Crime log
  4. Two arrests made in prostitution bust

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Conscious Cook: Start the new year with clean eating
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress