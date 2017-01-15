Boys swim: Gaels notch first win over Xavier

Shelton defeated Xavier on Friday at the Shelton Community Center by a score of 96-74.

Shelton improved to 6-1 on the season and in doing so scored the first win over Xavier in the program’s history.

Results as follows:

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Chavez, Cristiano, Rojo, Richard) 1:51.92, 2) Xavier, 3) Shelton (Caccam, Jain, Balcerzak, Callinan)

200 Freestyle: 1) Hunter Wronski (S) 1:50.77, 2) Hunter Woitowitz (X), 3) Sebastian Musante (S)

200 IM: 1) Reid Chavez (S) 2:03.10, 2) Andrew Reagan (X), 3) Matt Cristiano (S)

50 Freestyle: 1) Matt Richard (S) 24.90, 2) Chet Vogt (X), 3) Jack Marciano (S)

100 Butterfly: 1) Jack Marciano (S) 1:00.76, 2) Ryan Cuda (X), 3) Matt Balcerzak (S)

100 Freestyle: 1) Hunter Woitowitz (X) 54.41, 2) Matt Cristiano (S), 3) Brooks Bradbury (X)

500 Freestyle: 1) Reid Chavez (S) 5:01.84, 2) Andrew Reagan (X), 3) Jack Argiro (X)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Xavier 1:38.25, 2) Shelton (Wronski, Musante, Marciano, Richard), 3) Xavier

100 Backstroke: 1) Juan Carlo Rojo (S) 1:04.50, 2) Yavier Corbo (X), 3) Sebastian Musante (S)

100 Breaststroke: 1) Hunter Wronski (S) 1:05.88, 2) Brooks Bradbury (X), 3) Siddarth Jain (S)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Chavez, Cristiano, Musante, Wronski) 3:40.51, 2) Xavier, 3) Shelton (Caccam, Marciano, Balcerzak, Rojo)