Morry Lopinto, 90, of Shelton, piano teacher, musician, husband of the late Frances Cavalieri Lopinto, died Jan. 11, at Lord Chamberlain Health Care Center.

Born in Bridgeport on Sept. 12, 1926, son of the late Ralph and Nancy Cocco Lopinto.

Also predeceased by sister, Dolores “Dolly” Vitting.

Survivors include 10 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.