Obituary: Ruth F. Potter, 89, of Shelton

Ruth F. Potter, 89, of Shelton, wife of the late Gene R. (Biff) Potter Sr., died Jan. 17, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Dec. 19, 1927, daughter of the late John and Ruth Wirtig.

Survivors include six children, Diane Barriga (Raul) of Shelton, Gene R. Potter, Jr. (Susan) of Federalsburg, Md., Annemarie Vittorio (Al) of Wallingford, Mark Potter (Nancy) of Canton, N.C., Beverly Piepenbring (Raymond) of Wallingford and Cynthia Diotalevi (Randy) of Milford; a brother, Robert Wirtig (Rae) of Danbury and a sister, Nancy Graham of Waterbury, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a brother, Edward Flynn.

Services: Thursday, Jan. 19, 11:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions: DAV, c/o Al Meadows, 17 Cedar Hill Rd., Huntington, CT 06484.