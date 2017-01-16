Shelton Herald

Being left in the dark

By Gregory Tetro on January 16, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Why is the website for the City of Shelton still not up and running yet? Why are we missing all the Planning & Zoning minutes from the 9/13/16 minute till now? How do the citizens of this city stay up on everything that is going on in their city? Why does our city want to leave us in the dark? I’ll let each citizen in the city make up their own decisions on that. I know I have mine. The only way to find out what will happen to each person’s future is to be at the meetings. Be vocal. Be involved in the process or let the powers to be treat us like mushrooms. Kept in the dark and being fed.

