Obituary: Madeleine G. Fox, 88, of Shelton

Madeleine G. Fox, 88, of Shelton, wife of the late Henry Fox, died Jan. 15, at home.

Born in Chester, Pa. on April 18, 1928, daughter of Thomas and Madeline Guilday; worked at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital Radiology Department, and Hahnemann Hospital in the physiology and biochemistry departments as a research assistant; president of Women’s Auxiliary at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Survived by daughters, Madeline (Lin) of Shelton, Mary and her husband, Martin Isaac, sons, Thomas and Kevin of Stratford, Michael and his wife, Karen of Trumbull, four grandchildren, sisters, Margaret Bailie of Stamford and Maureen Guilday of Davie, Fla., brother, John Guilday of Sacramento, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Friday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8 p.m., Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Fairfield County Community Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851; St. Anthony of Padua Church; or a charity of one’s choice.