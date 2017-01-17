Angel Joshua Rosa, 36, of Waterbury was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear and operating a vehicle without registration or insurance on Jan. 15. Rosa’s bond was set at $995 and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26.

Daniel Beard of Shelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended on Jan. 15. Beard’s bond was set at $500 and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23.

Geoffrey Joseph Kochiss of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct, and first degree criminal trespassing on Jan. 14. Kochiss’s bond was set at $15,000 and he appeared in court Jan. 17.

Terrance Lever Edwards of New Haven was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny on Jan. 13. Edwards is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 27.

Steve Adam Esposito of Southington was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer (fireman or EMS), second degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer on Jan. 12. Esposito’s bond was set at $2,500 and according to police there is no scheduled court date.

Kwan Napoleon Johnson of Bronx, New York was arrested and charged with unlawful completion or reproduction of a credit card, illegal use of a credit card and fourth degree larceny on Jan. 11. Johnson’s bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19.

Manuel Saoz of Torrington was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct and first degree criminal trespass on Jan. 11. Saoz’s bond was set at $2,500 and he appeared in court Jan. 12.

Alyssa Clark of Shelton was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny, third degree burglary, and fifth degree larceny on Jan. 10. Clark’s bond was set at $15,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22.

Jonathan Kardos of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with third degree burglary, fifth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny on Jan. 10. Kardos’s bond was set at $15,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22.