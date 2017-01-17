Shelton Herald

Smoking costs the average CT smoker $2,183,204 over a lifetime

According to a study done by the personal-finance website WalletHub, smoking costs the average Connecticut smoker $2,183,204 over a lifetime. The website released its report today on The Real Cost of Smoking by State.

To encourage the estimated 36.5 million tobacco users in the U.S. to kick the dangerous habit, WalletHub’s analysts calculated the potential monetary losses — including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Financial cost of smoking in Connecticut (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):

  • Out-of-Pocket cost per smoker — $170,513 (Rank: 49th)
  • Financial-opportunity cost per smoker — $1,436,335 (Rank: 49th)
  • Healthcare cost per smoker — $274,272 (Rank: 50th)
  • Income loss per smoker — $286,950 (Rank: 47th)
  • Other costs per smoker — $15,133 (Rank: 48th)
  • Total cost over a lifetime per smoker: $2,183,204
  • Total cost per year per smoker: $42,808

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/the-financial-cost-of-smoking-by-state/9520/

