Upcoming Red Cross blood drives to address critical shortage

Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage.

Since Dec. 1, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected. Despite the weather, hospital patients still rely on transfusions.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities:

Shelton

Jan. 27 : 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street

Jan. 31 : 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., OEM Controls, 20 Controls Drive

Feb. 13 : 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., R.D. Scinto Towers, 2 Corporate Drive

Feb. 7 : 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street

Stratford

Jan. 26: 1:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 Main Street

Feb. 10 : 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fright Haven, 411 Barnum Avenue Cutoff

Trumbull

Feb. 1: 11:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Cooper Surgical, 95 Corporate Drive

Feb. 2 : 1:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Maefair Health Care Center, 21 Maefair

Feb. 4 : 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Spring Meadows, 6949 Main Street

Bridgeport

Jan. 25 : 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., University of Bridgeport Student Center, 244 University Avenue

Fairfield

Feb. 13 : 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue

Monroe

Feb. 3 : 7:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Masuk High School, 1014 Monroe Turnpike

How to help

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.