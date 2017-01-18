Shelton Herald

Echo Hose Fire Department in search of volunteers

By Shelton Herald on January 18, 2017 in Community, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Echo Hose Volunteer Fire Department is in search of volunteers to join their ranks.

According to a release sent out by the department, “there is a job for everyone.”

Available positions include interior/exterior firefighter, administrative support, station help, or fundraising/auxiliary. If you have any interest or ever thought about volunteering, contact the department at (203) 924-4200 or by email  http://www.echohosefd.com/contact.

About Echo Hose Volunteer Fire Department

The Echo Hose Hook and Ladder is a 100% volunteer fire department that has been serving the residents of Shelton since 1882. They are the busiest of the four fire companies that make up the Shelton Fire Department. They provide fire suppression and rescue services to the residents and visitors of Shelton 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Their goal is to provide the highest level of life safety and property conservation to our community through fire education, fire prevention, fire suppression, and rescue services. Their mission is to perform life safety, incident stabilization, and property conservation. We are committed to upholding a standard of excellence, by building on a solid foundation of community spirit by dedicated neighbors helping neighbors.

