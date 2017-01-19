Boys swim: Shelton topples Branford

Shelton defeated Branford/Guilford by a score of 91-69 on Tuesday at Walsh Intermediate School in Branford.
Shelton improves to 7-1.
Results as follows:
200 Medley Relay: Shelton (Maleri, Wronski, Marciano, Richard) 1:48.59
200 Freestyle: Reid Chavez (S) 1:52.40
200 IM: Marc Maleri (S) 2:19.59
50 Freestyle: Alex Karosas (B/G) 24.11
Diving: Rosenberg (B/G)
100 Butterfly: Corey Gambardella (B/G) 52.77
100 Freestyle: Hunter Wronski (S) 51.19
500 Freestyle: Caleb Isaacson (B/G) 5:09.31
200 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Chavez, Musante, Maleri, Cristiano) 1:42.50
100 Backstroke: Karosas (B/G) 1:00.66
100 Breaststroke: Hunter Wronski (S) 1:03.34
400 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Chavez, Richard, Cristiano, Wronski) 3:42.50