Boys swim: Shelton topples Branford

By Shelton Herald on January 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Shelton defeated Branford/Guilford by a score of 91-69 on Tuesday at Walsh Intermediate School in Branford.

Shelton improves to 7-1.

Results as follows:

200 Medley Relay: Shelton (Maleri, Wronski, Marciano, Richard) 1:48.59

200 Freestyle: Reid Chavez (S) 1:52.40

200 IM: Marc Maleri (S) 2:19.59

50 Freestyle: Alex Karosas (B/G) 24.11

Diving: Rosenberg (B/G)

100 Butterfly: Corey Gambardella (B/G) 52.77

100 Freestyle: Hunter Wronski (S) 51.19

500 Freestyle: Caleb Isaacson (B/G) 5:09.31

200 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Chavez, Musante, Maleri, Cristiano) 1:42.50

100 Backstroke: Karosas (B/G) 1:00.66

100 Breaststroke: Hunter Wronski (S) 1:03.34

400 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Chavez, Richard, Cristiano, Wronski) 3:42.50

