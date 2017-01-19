Shelton Herald

Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events, meeting

By HAN Network on January 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Jan. 21, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield; Saturday, Feb. 4, 11-3, featuring a Valentine fund-raiser, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; Saturday, Feb. 18, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

 

Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Cat Project holds holiday open house, adoptions
  2. Stratford Cat Project hosts cat adoption events
  3. Animal Rescue Society holds Fall Festival to Benefit Animals
  4. Tough enforcement on seat belt violators this Thanksgiving

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Bobcats in Shelton pose little threat, despite sightings Next Post Resident named Eagle Scout for community efforts
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress