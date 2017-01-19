Obituary: Gertrude Ward, 94, of Shelton

Gertrude Ward, 94, of Shelton, formerly of Derby, Avon sales lady, wife of the late Howard Ward, died Jan. 15.

Born Oct. 30, 1922, in Ansonia, daughter of the late Elmer & Robertine Fryer.

Survived by three daughters, Joan DeTullio of Ansonia, Linda Anderson and husband, Kenneth of Boothbay Harbor, Maine and Wendy Ward and partner, Ronald Callanan of Seymour, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by brothers, Elmer Fryer Jr. and George Fryer Sr. and sisters, Robertine McEwen and Grace Forbes.

Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Wesley Heights Assisted Living of Shelton or to The American Cancer Society.

Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, Ansonia.