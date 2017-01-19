Resident named Eagle Scout for community efforts

Mayor Mark Lauretti and Shelton’s Board of Aldermen awarded one busy boy Scout with a prestigious award and honor late last week.

Shelton resident Peter Sandri certainly is what some would call a “busy-body” and certainly productive member of the Boy Scouts Troop 65.

So productive, that Sandri was named an Eagle Scout and awarded the Bronze Eagle award for all of the work he has done within local communities at the Board of Aldermen’s most recent meeting.

“I know that Christmas is over, but there’s never a shortage of gifts for people that do good things in our city,” said Mayor Lauretti as he passed Sandri a bag with his award secured inside.

The 15-year-old boy scout has served as the Assistant Patrol Leader, Troop Historian, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, and is currently the Troop Guide.

On top of all of his troop obligations, Sandri is also an honor student in his sophomore year at St. Joseph’s High School in Trumbull, a member of the school’s frisbee club and debate club, a member of the school’s hockey team and outdoor track team, as well as a clarinet player in the school’s orchestra.

As part of his Eagle Scout Project with Troop 65, Sandri was responsible for overseeing a care item drive and the construction of two benches and a table at the St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank and Thrift Store in Derby.