NEXT MONTH–Celebrate Shelton to host new Downtown Handmade Market

In 2014, Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey created Celebrate Shelton as an initiative focusing on small businesses in Shelton and the surrounding community with free family-friendly events.

Throughout the year, Celebrate Shelton sponsors several Downtown Handmade Markets with specialty artisan vendors, the Downtown Sounds Summer Concert Series as well as a Holiday Community Tree Lighting in Downtown Shelton.

This year, the Downtown Handmade Markets will be moving around town; highlighting new areas, businesses and non-profits in Shelton. We welcome the community to join Celebrate Shelton’s first Downtown Handmade Market… Around Town this February 11th and 12th at the Valley United Way. This particular market will focus on shopping local, and giving local as we encourage attendees to make a donation to the leading non-profit in our community, the Valley United Way.

“Our Valley United Way works in Shelton, Derby, Seymour, Ansonia and Oxford to strengthen families, support senior citizens, help people in crisis, and prepare youth to succeed, and we are thrilled to partner with them for this special Downtown Handmade Market,” said Tickey.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Downtown Handmade Market will feature artisan vendors – from handmade soaps to one-of-a-kind jewelry, and gifts for both men and women. There will also be a mini-chocolate tasting and Make-Your-Own-Valentines for children.

The Market will be at 54 Grove Street in Shelton on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will feature live music and over 15 handmade artisans.

“When we shop local, we are supporting business owners who are our friends and neighbors, while strengthening our local economy. We invite you to join us for our February Downtown Handmade Market and purchase locally made goods just in time for Valentine’s Day. Join us as we shop local, give local and love local,” Heriot-Mikula and Skrtic added.

Celebrate Shelton, a city-wide initiative, was created by small business owners – Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey. Learn more about Celebrate Shelton at www.celebrateshelton.com and follow Celebrate Shelton on Facebook (www.facebook.com/celebrateshelton) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/celebshelton).

The Valley United Way is a leading philanthropic organization serving the towns of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour, and Shelton. If you would like to consider making a contribution that will have an impact in our community, please give online at www.valleyuniteway.org; or by check to the Valley United Way, 54 Grove Street in Shelton.