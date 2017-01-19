Shelton Herald

Obituary: Alfred M. Forte, 91, of Huntington

January 19, 2017 in Obituaries

Alfred M. Forte, 91, of Huntington, retired manufacturing engineer for Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of Eleanor Salvio Forte, died Jan. 17.

Born in Bridgeport on March 10, 1925, son of the late Pasquale and Marie Cavaliere Forte; U.S. Navy, veteran of World War II.

Besides his wife, survivors include two sisters-in-law, Rita Salvio Riccio of Naugatuck and Genevieve Bruno Salvio of Trumbull, several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by three sisters and three brothers, Lena Forte, Inez Cook, Clara Weeks, Mario, Robert and Leonard Forte.

Services: Monday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Harvester Road, Easton.

Calling hours: Sunday, 1-5 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT  06762.

