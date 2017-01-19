Obituary: Francis S. Principi Sr., 80, of Shelton, formerly of Monroe

Francis S. Principi Sr. “Coach”, 80, of Shelton, formerly of Monroe, self employed route salesman, husband of the late Barbara Horvath Principi, died Jan. 18.

Born in Bridgeport on April 4, 1936, son of the late Arnold and Margaret Capinera Principi.

Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Principi of Shelton and a son, Francis Principi Jr. and his wife, Margaret of Shelton, a brother, Arnold Principi Jr. and his wife, Ellen of Trumbull, a sister, RoseAnn Kulhawik of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services: Monday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m., St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Calling hours: Sunday, 2-6 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.