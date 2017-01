Tonight we read the article about Stone’s Throw in Seymour in the Shelton Herald. It’s a good article, but makes it seem like Stone’s Throw is the only farm-to- table restaurant in the area, when there is an excellent farm-to- table restaurant in the center of Shelton- Grow. We have been to Grow many times within the past two years and thoroughly enjoyed the fine food. In the near future we will also visit Stone’s Throw to try the menu.