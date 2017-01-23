Indoor track: Shelton runs wild at Yale Classic

The Shelton boys indoor track team had a monumental showing at this year’s Yale High School Classic.

The Gaels ended the weekend with five new school records, five podium finishes and long list of personal best performances and state qualifying times.

Outstanding performers in the individual events were Luke English, who set a new school record in both the 300 meter and 400 meter dashes with times of 35.44 and 51.02, respectively. He finished second overall in both events.

Ed Radzion placed third in the shot put with a throw of 46-9.5.

Zach Deptula set a new school record in the 55 hurdles at 8.00 and placed seventh overall.

The boys relay teams capped off the weekend with a pair of school records.

The 4×400 relay team of Matt Bean, Matt Wadeka, James Ball and English broke the old SHS school record set at the same meet last year by more than two seconds — finishing with a time of 3:32.32, second place in the Connecticut Division.

The 4×200 relay team of Cameron Gumbs, Bean, Ethan Shuster and English also set a new school record with a time of 1:32.24 with a third-place finish in the Championship division.

Other notable performances were the state championship qualifying times of Bean, Wadeka, Ball and Jamiy Burey in the 300 dash, Neeraj Badshah in the 55 hurdles, Gumbs in the 55 dash and Robert Dillon in the 3000 meter run.

The boys are looking to continue this momentum as they take on their rival teams in the Southern Connecticut Conference tomorrow at the East Sectional meet.

Girls team

Four Gaelette athletes qualified for the LL State championship in the 300 run.

Elizabeth Herlihy, captain Alexandra Schaible, Kristen Shuster and Emma Wadeka clocked qualifying times.

The 4×800 team of Shuster, Amy Lynders, Devin Spisto and Abigail Turco ran a season-best time of 10:16.