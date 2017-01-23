Shelton Herald

Connecticut is 2017’s 4th Worst State to Retire

By HAN Network on January 23, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

According to an in-depth analysis conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, Connecticut ranks as the 4th Worst State to Retire.

To help retirees find a retirement — and a wallet-friendly place to call home, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from “adjusted cost of living” to “weather” to “quality of public hospitals.”

Retiring in Connecticut (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

  • 45th — Adjusted Cost of Living
  • 48th — WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
  • 25th — Health-Care Facilities per Capita
  • 37th — Golf Courses Capita
  • 33rd — Air Quality
  • 35th — Family & General Physicians per Capita
  • 24th — Nurses per Capita

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592/

top-image-best-worst-states-to-retire

