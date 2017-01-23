Shelton Herald

Obituary: Kay Esposito, 84, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on January 23, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Kay Esposito, 84, of Shelton, administrative assistant at Rodie & Connolly, Attorneys at Law, wife of the late Donald Esposito, died Jan. 21.

Born in Bridgeport on March 24, 1932, daughter of the late Richard and Evelyn (Evans) Reynolds.

Survived by son, Scott Esposito and his wife, Mercedes, daughter, Lisa Esposito, two grandsons, six stepgrandchildren.

Also predeceased by brother, Richard Reynolds.

Calling hours: Wednesday Jan. 25, 2-4, Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton; service will follow at 4.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Indoor track: Shelton runs wild at Yale Classic Next Post Wrestling: Duhaime wins 100th as Gaels roll
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress