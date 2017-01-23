Obituary: Kay Esposito, 84, of Shelton

Kay Esposito, 84, of Shelton, administrative assistant at Rodie & Connolly, Attorneys at Law, wife of the late Donald Esposito, died Jan. 21.

Born in Bridgeport on March 24, 1932, daughter of the late Richard and Evelyn (Evans) Reynolds.

Survived by son, Scott Esposito and his wife, Mercedes, daughter, Lisa Esposito, two grandsons, six stepgrandchildren.

Also predeceased by brother, Richard Reynolds.

Calling hours: Wednesday Jan. 25, 2-4, Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton; service will follow at 4.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105.