Man arrested for involvement in commercial burglaries

Shelton Police arrested a Seymour man in connection with two commercial burglaries committed late last year.

On Monday, Jan. 23 Shelton Police arrested James Aspinwall, 40, of Seymour in connection to two commercial burglaries, which were committed in Shelton, during the months of August and November.

Shelton Police worked with Seymour, Ansonia, and Derby Police Departments in order to develop Aspinwall as a suspect. During the course of the investigation Shelton Police were able to link Aspinwall to the two burglaries which occurred in the City of Shelton.

Aspinwall was charged with two counts of third degree burglary 3rd degree, two counts of sixth degree Larceny, and two counts of second degree criminal mischief. Aspinwall was placed on $50,000.000 bond and is currently in jail on unrelated charges.