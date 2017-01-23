Girls basketball: Gaelettes pull away from Lions

The Shelton High girls basketball team used a big second-half effort to pull away from Foran High in a 60-33 SCC win at Fraser Gymnasium in Milford on Monday.

With the victory, the Gaelettes improved to 8-4 overall and qualified for the both the Class LL and SCC tournaments.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Foran squad dropped to 4-10 and will need four wins in its final six games to become eligible for the Class L and SCC tournaments.

The Lions had few answers for Shelton’s inside-outside duo of Sarah Skoronski and Casey O’Connor. Skoronski netted a game-high 21 points, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers. O’Connor added 15 markers, while Maggie Howard overcame an early injury to add 11.

Viktoria Notholt and Jasmine Lord led Foran with eight points apiece.

Coach Joe Cavallaro’s Gaelettes, winners of four of their last five contests, buried the Lions with a 20-4 run across the third quarter.

After Lauren Notholt’s layup got Foran within 34-22 on the opening possession of the third, Shelton responded in a big way. O’Connor scored six straight points to ignite a 17-0 run, including a putback that capped the run and staked Shelton to a 51-22 edge.

Viktoria Notholt’s basket halted the run, but Howard buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 54-24 heading into the final frame.

Shelton played its reserves for a majority of the fourth quarter, as it coasted to its second double-digit victory over the Lions this season.

The Lions kept it close in the first quarter, taking their sole lead of the game on Lord’s 3-pointer at the 6:37 mark.

A pair of three-point plays, one each by Skoronski and O’Connor, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Skoronski, put Shelton up 11-5.

Foran countered with a 6-0 burst to tie it up at 11, but the Gaelettes used an 8-2 surge to take a 19-13 advantage after one.

Emmeline Bronson and Howard sank 3-pointers to help Shelton cushion its lead to 34-20 at the break. Foran made just five field goals in the first half, but stayed within striking distance by going 9-for-13 from the free-throw line.

The Lions will look to get back in the win column on Friday night, when they travel to Guilford High (9-4) for a 7 p.m. tip.

Shelton will face Fairfield Ludlowe (1-10) on the road on the Wednesday night at 7.