Shelton Herald

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra – Thursday, Jan. 26 & Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m. Children, ages 3-6, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please register for this session, which runs January 5 through February 2.

Show & Tell Stories – Friday, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages are invited to listen to Miss Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and- tell item.

Sensory Storytime – Monday, Jan. 30, 4:45 p.m., Join Ms. Marissa and Ms. Cheryl for a storytime that is especially welcoming for children who are on the autism spectrum or differently abled and families seeking a library experience where movement is encouraged and there are many ways to engage the senses!

Finding Dory: Interactive Movie – Monday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m., Children, ages 4-9, are invited to watch Finding Dory, a PG-rated movie about a forgetful fish hoping to reunite with her long-lost parents. Throughout the film, attendees will be given noisemakers, snacks, and other objects relating to the on-screen events in order to create an interactive experience!

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, Jan. 31 & Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles!

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, Feb. 1 & Feb. 8, 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages 2 1 /2 -4, and their caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, Feb.3, 1 p.m., The Winter Rose by Jennifer Donnelly will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. A young idealistic woman works to shut down the East London opium dens bringing her into conflict with the ruling crime lord. Me before You by Jojo Moyes will be the March reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library. Adults Only.

Foil Sculptures – Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m., Tweens and teens in grades 5 – 12 can learn to create lifelike sculptures out of aluminum foil! Registration begins January 21 and ends at noon on February 3.

The Snow Ball: An Exercise Dance Party! – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1:30 p.m., Follow Miss Marissa’s simple steps that combine fitness exercises with scarf dancing, square dancing, and just-plain- silly dancing! A fun workout for kids of all ages and abilities! Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing and footwear that allow free movement. This event is a celebration of Take Your Child to the Library Day. Register starting January 21.

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, Jan. 26 & Feb. 2, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

Teen Book Club – Thursday, Jan. 26, 4 p.m., All teens welcome to discuss 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne, followed by a social hour. Ask at the Children's Desk for a copy of the book.

Life is Art – Thursdays, Jan. 26 & Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Stay and Play – Fridays, Jan. 27 & Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m., Ages 0-5. Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Repeat Reads – Friday, Jan.27, 6 p.m. Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth, this A Northern Light by Jennifer Donnelly. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour.

Paper Toy Craft – Saturday, Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Ever wonder how to make a toy out of paper? Drop in and create your own toy inspired by Minecraft, including blocks and your very own main character, Steve!

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, Jan. 31 & Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft. Siblings always welcome.

Knit! – Tuesdays, Jan. 31 & Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Take Your Child to the Library Day!! – Saturday, Feb. 4. A full day of fun and activities for the whole family to enjoy! Here is the lineup: Critter Caravan 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Movie and Pizza, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Join us as Critter Caravan shares their live animals and tells amazing facts about them. After, join us for a far-out movie, Star Wars: A New Hope, as we serve “Padawan Pizza” and “Yoda Soda”. While you are here, play our Star Wars trivia. Is the Force with you?

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.