Three SIS students named Musician All-Stars

Three soft spoken 8th graders from the Shelton Intermediate students have let their instruments talk for them and have qualified to play in the Fairfield County All-Star band demonstrated their exceptional musical talents and have qualified to play in a Fairfield County All-Star band.

Connor Jensen was selected to play the trumpet, Robert Quevedo will play the tenor saxophone, and Andrew Zhang will play the trombone.

The three students auditioned and were individually judged at the Western Regional Music Festival tryouts Dec. 4 in Norwalk. There were over 1,200 auditions (between band, choir, and jazz band) representing every district in Fairfield County.

These select students will go back and perform at the actual festival March 17, 18 at Wilton High School.

The date for the musician’s performance is steadily approaching and gives them less time to rehearse, but the boys said they’re up for the challenge.

“This made me feel like all of the work I had put in was worth it,” said Zhang.

“I never knew I could compete at this level so it was definitely a confidence boost, ” said Jensen. “It’s a little bit more pressure, but it’s also been really fun.”

SIS Band Director Mark Bilotta said he’s proud of his students for being selected to receive such a high honor.

“These groups are like ‘all-star bands’ and represent the best middle school musicians in the Western Region of CT,” said Bilotta.